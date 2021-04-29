See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD

Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Alkourbah works at WellMed in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alkourbah's Office Locations

    Wellmed At Remcon
    Wellmed At Remcon
7430 Remcon Cir Bldg A, El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-0051

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Postnasal Drip
Vitamin D Deficiency
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Postnasal Drip
Vitamin D Deficiency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr. Alkourbah is very understanding and patient. Spends a lot of time with you and explains medical conditions throughly. I highly recommend this doctor!
    About Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487018487
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alkourbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alkourbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alkourbah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkourbah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkourbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkourbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

