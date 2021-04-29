Dr. Alkourbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD
Overview of Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD
Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Alkourbah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alkourbah's Office Locations
-
1
Wellmed At Remcon7430 Remcon Cir Bldg A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 584-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkourbah?
Dr. Alkourbah is very understanding and patient. Spends a lot of time with you and explains medical conditions throughly. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Yamama Alkourbah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1487018487
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkourbah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkourbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkourbah works at
Dr. Alkourbah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkourbah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkourbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkourbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.