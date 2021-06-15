Overview

Dr. Yaman Tayara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Tayara works at Georgia Gastrointestinal/Liver in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.