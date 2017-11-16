Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coutinho-Sledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Coutinho-Sledge works at
Locations
Nemours Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 300, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (302) 651-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked her. She was thorough, really relaxed, had answers to all of my questions. I'd definitely refer my friend's kids to her.
About Dr. Yamara Coutinho-Sledge, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
