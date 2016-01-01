Overview of Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO

Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Rashid works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Hammond, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.