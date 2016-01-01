See All Hematologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO

Hematology
Overview of Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO

Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.

Dr. Rashid works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Hammond, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rashid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 747-4000
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am
  2. 2
    Franciscan Health Dyer
    5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 932-2300
    Monday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 2:30pm
  3. 3
    Franciscan Physician Network
    701 Superior Ave Ste 2500, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 922-4081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Franciscan Health Munster

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Leukocytosis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Yameen Rashid, DO

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1174821177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rashid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

