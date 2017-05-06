Overview

Dr. Yamil Aude, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Aude works at Heart And Vascular Specialists Of South Texas in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.