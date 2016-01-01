Dr. Yamilet Blanco, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamilet Blanco, DMD
Overview
Dr. Yamilet Blanco, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Venice, FL.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4246 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (844) 225-2359
-
2
Aspen Dental1195 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (844) 229-3978
-
3
Aspen Dental3848 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (844) 229-3266
-
4
Aspen Dental5696 Tuscola Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (844) 225-9859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanco?
About Dr. Yamilet Blanco, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063640282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.