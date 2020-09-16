Overview

Dr. Yamillie Ortiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at DRA YAMILLIE SOFIA ORTIZ LOPEZ in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.