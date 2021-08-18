Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chennu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD
Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Chennu works at
Dr. Chennu's Office Locations
Tarrant Neurology Consultants713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch physician. She is not only thorough but is equally compassionate. I initially saw her in the ER & consider myself extremely lucky to have had her. Highly recommend Dr Chennai.
About Dr. Yamini Chennu, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548210263
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ McV Schl Med.
- Virginia Commonwealth University McV School Med
- First Tashkent State Medical Institute
- Neurology
Dr. Chennu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chennu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chennu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chennu has seen patients for Vertigo, Essential Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chennu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chennu speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chennu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chennu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chennu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chennu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.