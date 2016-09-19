Dr. Yamini Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamini Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yamini Menon, MD
Dr. Yamini Menon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon's Office Locations
Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis540 TRINITY CREEK CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 309-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Menon for many years. She is always polite, always smiles and listens. She is always on top of my treatment and continues to amaze me in using lab work to diagnose me with my multiple issues before the symptoms even appear. Her staff is also very polite and return calls pretty quickly.
About Dr. Yamini Menon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386696680
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.