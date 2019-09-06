Dr. Yamuna Gurrapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurrapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamuna Gurrapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yamuna Gurrapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gurrapu works at
1
North Dallas Hospitalists6130 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 293-5151
2
Dr Yamuna Gurrapu, North Texas Medical Clinic5350 Independence Pkwy Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (781) 510-6201
3
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 293-5155
4
North Texas Med360 Clinic4625 Coit Rd Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 294-9999
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrapau is such a wonderful doctor. She doesn't mind spending time with you to make sure you understand your condition, medication and what else is needed.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1255514576
- MEDICAL CENTER
- Midland Meml Hosp
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Gurrapu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurrapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurrapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurrapu works at
Dr. Gurrapu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurrapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurrapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurrapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurrapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.