Overview of Dr. Yan Li, MD

Dr. Yan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Trusted Care San Antonio Nw LLC in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.