Dr. Yan Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yan Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University, Durham, NC|Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Ascension Seton Heart Institute1301 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3440
Southwest Medical Village5625 Eiger Rd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (830) 798-2082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Texas Cardiovascular1004 W 32nd St Unit 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Texas Cardiovascular Seton Northwest11111 Research Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 324-2715Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
At first I felt things were going slow but then found out the dr was actually pleading my case to insurance himself. Insurance was blocking a med that I needed and dr LIU put the time and effort in to get my medication approved. Great doctor sorry I doubted him at first. Overall my ldl is now much better all in the green!!
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134446172
- U NC Chapel Hill-U NC Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Duke University, Durham, NC|Harbin Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
