Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD
Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Makeyev works at
Dr. Makeyev's Office Locations
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville2141 Loch Rane Blvd Ste 116, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 590-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Makeyev moved me to a new, state of the art medication that put me in a full hematological remission. He saved me a lot of misery. For a NYC Dr, he is very humble and easy to understand. Dedicated to his patients.
About Dr. Yan Makeyev, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386812253
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center|New York University Medical Ctr
- State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Makeyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makeyev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makeyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makeyev has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makeyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makeyev speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makeyev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makeyev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makeyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makeyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.