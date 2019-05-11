Overview of Dr. Yan Tan, MD

Dr. Yan Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Northstar Medical Associates LLC in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.