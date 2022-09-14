Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD
Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Dr. Wolfson's Office Locations
Wolfson Medical Associates P.c.170 William St Fl 5, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 898-4734
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (801) 930-4240
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Gessler Clinic601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
ABSOLUTLY FANTASTIC DR WOLFSON EXTREMLY THOROUGH IN HIS EXAM. EXPLAINS EVERYTHING IN DETAIL HIS PROFESSIONALISM WILL BE AN ASSET TO GESSLER CLINIC MR J SCHULEIN SR WINTER HAVEN FLA.
About Dr. Yan Wolfson, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1760404529
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
