Overview of Dr. Yan Zhang, MD

Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Zhang works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.