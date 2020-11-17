See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Yan Zhang, MD

Neurology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yan Zhang, MD

Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Zhang works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Neurology - Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7190
  2. 2
    Einstein Neurology at Center One
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 202, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 827-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Conduction Studies

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Excellent - caring - answers questions - takes all the time you need! Sets realistic expectations. Very impressed!
    Sharon C. — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Yan Zhang, MD

    Neurology
    36 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    Male
    1053370395
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Cleveland Clinic
    Loyola University Med Center
    SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

