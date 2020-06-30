Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yan Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yan Zhang, MD
Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a diagnosis. Been going to other neurologists for a few years. Kept saying something is wrong. Even after having had a tonic-clonic seizure which another neurologist said it was nothing. Dr Zhang ordered tests needed to make an accurate diagnosis. Thank you.
About Dr. Yan Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin
- 1851526651
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- John F. Kennedy Medical Center
- Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing
- Epilepsy
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.