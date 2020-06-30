Overview of Dr. Yan Zhang, MD

Dr. Yan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.