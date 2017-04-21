Dr. Yan Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yan Zhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Locations
SkinWise Dermatology Boulder Office4810 Riverbend Rd, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 427-0432
SkinWise Dermatology Clinic12207 Pecos St Ste 500, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After having suffered for years and been to countless Dermatologists: Dr.Zhu was the only Dermatologist to suggest an allergy test and steroid cream that actually worked. After finding out the results of my allergy test, my quality of life has improved tremendously!
About Dr. Yan Zhu, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528033834
Education & Certifications
- UCHSC
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Tsinghua University, Beijing China
