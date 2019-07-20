Dr. Gofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yana Gofman, DO
Overview of Dr. Yana Gofman, DO
Dr. Yana Gofman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL.
Dr. Gofman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gofman's Office Locations
-
1
Chen Medical Lauderhill Inc2589 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 714-1264
-
2
Medflorida Medical Center1485 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 572-3227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gofman?
She is the Sherlock Holmes of Internists! She works to get to the bottom of each issue. Great personal manner, as well.
About Dr. Yana Gofman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1902231863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gofman works at
Dr. Gofman speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gofman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.