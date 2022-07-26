Dr. Yana Kapustina, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapustina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yana Kapustina, DDS
Overview
Dr. Yana Kapustina, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Kapustina works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2641 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (844) 229-6775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapustina?
I have seen Dr. Kapustina for multiple dental issues, she not only took the time to hear my concerns but she explained everything in great detail and followed me closely. I have had some bad experiences with dental care so I can't how grateful I am for her. She is also incredibly gentle while performing otherwise painful procedures. I can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Yana Kapustina, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508229766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapustina accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapustina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapustina works at
Dr. Kapustina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapustina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapustina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapustina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.