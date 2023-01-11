See All Psychiatrists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Santa Barbara, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD

Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL MEDIUCAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vanarsdale works at Yana Vanarsdale MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanarsdale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yana Vanarsdale MD
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 225, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-2226
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Opioid Dependence
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Von Arsdale diagnosed me correctly after being mis-diagnosed. She is a great teacher and very knowledgeable about medications. She was recommended by therapists in the county. I’ve seen her for two years now and highly recommend her too.
    Trevor — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yana Vanarsdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanarsdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanarsdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanarsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanarsdale works at Yana Vanarsdale MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vanarsdale’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanarsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanarsdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanarsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanarsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

