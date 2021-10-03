Dr. Yancey Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yancey Holmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yancey Holmes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maysville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Locations
Ohio Valley Endocrinology991 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Maysville, KY 41056 Directions (606) 759-0556
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Meadowview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, explained everything well and extremely patient.
About Dr. Yancey Holmes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932177235
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital, Inc
- University Hospital, Inc
- University Hospital, Inc
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Murray State University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
