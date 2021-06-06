Overview of Dr. Yancey Sloane, MD

Dr. Yancey Sloane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Sloane works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.