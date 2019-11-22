Overview

Dr. Yancy Galutia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Galutia works at Warren Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.