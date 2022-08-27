See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Doral, FL
Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Martin works at Florida Pritikin Center in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa
    8755 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 935-7141
    Martin Medical Center, INC.
    8500 SW 92nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0448
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Martin is a very knowledgeable physician. Great bedside manner, and really cares for her patients.
    — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD
    About Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrine, Diabetes, and Metabolism, University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics, University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Florida International University
