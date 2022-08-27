Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa8755 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 935-7141
Martin Medical Center, INC.8500 SW 92nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 595-0448Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Martin is a very knowledgeable physician. Great bedside manner, and really cares for her patients.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1699977884
- Endocrine, Diabetes, and Metabolism, University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics, University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Florida International University
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
