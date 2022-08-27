Overview

Dr. Yanelis Martin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Martin works at Florida Pritikin Center in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.