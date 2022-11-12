See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Yang Shen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (3)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yang Shen, MD

Dr. Yang Shen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Shen works at Alliance Digestive Disease in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Shen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Digestive Disease
    55 E California Blvd Ste 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-3141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Shen takes time to care for her patients.
    Taline — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Yang Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609189075
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at Alliance Digestive Disease in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

