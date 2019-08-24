Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO
Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Etlis' Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park9785 Queens Blvd Fl 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Etlis is being my primary physician for about 11 years she is very good and do not have any complain about her and the office& staff performance they are polite and friendly, I am very grateful to the Columbus medical center for all the doctors they have that if you schedule an annual exam you do not have to go too far to conduct a test or exam they do it everything in the facility NYU at Columbus Medical. New patients will be very happy for all the different doctors that work for NYU specially Dr. Etlis, thank you for all you do for all the care you give to your patients.
About Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etlis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etlis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etlis speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Etlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.