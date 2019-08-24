See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO

Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Etlis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Etlis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park
    9785 Queens Blvd Fl 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Dr. Etlis is being my primary physician for about 11 years she is very good and do not have any complain about her and the office& staff performance they are polite and friendly, I am very grateful to the Columbus medical center for all the doctors they have that if you schedule an annual exam you do not have to go too far to conduct a test or exam they do it everything in the facility NYU at Columbus Medical. New patients will be very happy for all the different doctors that work for NYU specially Dr. Etlis, thank you for all you do for all the care you give to your patients.
    Sue J Fitzgerald — Aug 24, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO
    About Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1730160920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yanina Etlis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etlis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etlis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Etlis’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Etlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

