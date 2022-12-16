Overview of Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD

Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kostina works at The Eye Care Group PC in Branford, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT and Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Ocular Hypertension and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.