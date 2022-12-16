Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD
Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kostina works at
Dr. Kostina's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Care Group PC6 Business Park Dr Ste 102, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5411
-
2
The Eye Care Group PC22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 202, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-1600
-
3
Eye Care Groupthe1201 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kostina?
Excellent MD and friendly staff
About Dr. Yanina Kostina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669442687
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostina works at
Dr. Kostina has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Ocular Hypertension and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.