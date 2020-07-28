Overview of Dr. Yanina Kotlyar, MD

Dr. Yanina Kotlyar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PERM' MEDICAL ACADEMY.



Dr. Kotlyar works at Rockland New York Medical Svs in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.