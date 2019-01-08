Overview

Dr. Yanina Rubinshteyn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rubinshteyn works at Rego Park Family Physicians in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.