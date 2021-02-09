Overview of Dr. Yanira Raza, MD

Dr. Yanira Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at Comprehensive Island Medical Care in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.