Dr. Yanis Boumber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rostov State Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Unm Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-4300
Northwestern Medical Group676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Dr Boumber is methodical and diligent; he has given great care to a rare cancer. Works well with other doctors. Has a quiet and thoughtful manner. He listens and considers input. His support staff is great too.
- Medical Oncology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Rostov State Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Boumber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boumber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boumber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boumber works at
Dr. Boumber has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boumber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boumber speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boumber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boumber.
