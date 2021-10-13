Dr. Yanming Xing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yanming Xing, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Mobile Diagnostic Center6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Xing is thorough, compassionate, able to freely discuss findings. After 50 years of pain I am seeing a physician who cares and is treating not the pain, but the source of the pain. I treat patients and know people can be difficult, both as patients and as physicians. Thank you Dr Xing for being kind and for settling in Mobile!
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
