Overview of Dr. Yanna Karabatsos, MD

Dr. Yanna Karabatsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Karabatsos works at Woodland Women's Health Associates in Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.