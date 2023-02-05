Overview of Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD

Dr. Yannis Kolettis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pekin Memorial Hospital and Proctor Hospital.



Dr. Kolettis works at Illinois Eye Center in Peoria, IL with other offices in Washington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.