Dr. Yanssel Delgado, DPM
Dr. Yanssel Delgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Yanssel Delgado DPM, P.A.630 E 49TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 819-9240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Everything was exceptional from knowledgeable pleasant staff, Dr was family friendly, bilingual , excellent informative, on time appointment. Super clean and updated office. Highly recommend.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659543619
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
