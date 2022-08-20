Dr. Yao Jen Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yao Jen Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Yao Jen Chang, MD
Dr. Yao Jen Chang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Laredo Physicians Group10710 McPherson Rd Ste 306, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 462-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. YJ Chang is very energetic and organized. He has a lot of experience dealing with my urology issues. When I got so sick, my husband and I would miss our cruise, Dr. Chang wrote the cruise company a letter so we could postpone our trip. What other doctor would do that? He's just very caring and personable but straight to the point. We like that so we can make good decisions with good information. Thank goodness we met him and now we tell all our friends who need a great urologist!
About Dr. Yao Jen Chang, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992883805
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
