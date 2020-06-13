Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO
Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
- 1 241 E Main St Unit 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-1640
Ucla Rheumatology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 365B, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2448
Huntington Rheumatology734 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-1640
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Khan after I was admitted to the hospital for an undiagnosed condition. She worked with other physicians and help assemble a care team to treat a Progressive condition that requires ongoing infusions and other therapies. My condition is serious, but well managed. She often personally calls me to follow up on how I’m feeling I have great confidence in Dr Khan and I believe you should too
About Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
