Overview of Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO

Dr. Yaqoot Khan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.