Super Profile

Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Leesburg, VA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD

Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Baraki works at Lansdowne Aesthetic Center in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baraki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ymb Surgery P.l.l.c.
    44084 Riverside Pkwy Ste 230, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 687-3158
  2. 2
    Suburban Hospital
    8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 896-3051
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Black Eye
Broken Nose
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Black Eye
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2020
    Excellent overall, bedside manners and results. Very subtle with a light hand. Very pleasant to work with and accurate.
    Marisol — Sep 23, 2020
    About Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740454750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Agnes Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Matthew's University School Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baraki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baraki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

