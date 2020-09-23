Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yaqub Baraki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Ymb Surgery P.l.l.c.44084 Riverside Pkwy Ste 230, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 687-3158
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3051Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent overall, bedside manners and results. Very subtle with a light hand. Very pleasant to work with and accurate.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1740454750
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- St Agnes Hospital
- St Matthew's University School Of Med
