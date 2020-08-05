Dr. Yar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Yar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Yar, MD
Dr. Mohammad Yar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yar's Office Locations
Sterling Behavioral Health Serv20905 Professional Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-9841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A kind man who is knowledgeable and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Mohammad Yar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yar has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.