Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD

Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Catoira-Boyle works at Visionary Eye Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Catoira-Boyle's Office Locations

    Visionary Eye Specialists
    9002 N Meridian St Ste 112, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 843-9005
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:30pm

Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2016
    I've been a patient for many years and find Dr. Catoira-Boyle to be efficient, knowledgeable, gentle, and proficient. I know that my eyes are in good hands and that she will answer my questions and give advice.
    Judy in Indianapolis, IN — May 25, 2016
    About Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
    • Indiana University
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach, Fl
    • University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil
