Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catoira-Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD
Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Catoira-Boyle works at
Dr. Catoira-Boyle's Office Locations
-
1
Visionary Eye Specialists9002 N Meridian St Ste 112, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 843-9005Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Catoira-Boyle?
I've been a patient for many years and find Dr. Catoira-Boyle to be efficient, knowledgeable, gentle, and proficient. I know that my eyes are in good hands and that she will answer my questions and give advice.
About Dr. Yara Paula Catoira-Boyle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396746459
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine/Mount Sinai Med Center
- Indiana University
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach, Fl
- University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catoira-Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catoira-Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catoira-Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catoira-Boyle works at
Dr. Catoira-Boyle speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Catoira-Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catoira-Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catoira-Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catoira-Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.