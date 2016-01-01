Dr. Yara Tovar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tovar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yara Tovar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yara Tovar, MD
Dr. Yara Tovar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Tovar's Office Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center2100 W Central Ave Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 420-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yara Tovar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbin Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
