Dr. Yardy Tse, MD
Overview
Dr. Yardy Tse, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 Garden View Ct Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-1000
-
2
Carmel Valley Facial Plastic Surgery4765 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (760) 757-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tse has done a beautiful job on all of my treatments!!
About Dr. Yardy Tse, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1881608321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tse has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tse speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.