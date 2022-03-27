Overview

Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hailemariam works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madison, IN and La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.