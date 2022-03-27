Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hailemariam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD
Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 580, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3605 Fern Valley Rd Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1373 E Highway 62, Madison, IN 47250 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 200, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great bedside manner. Explained things very clearly. Took the time. Did not rush. Highly recommend
About Dr. Yared Hailemariam, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164718466
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hailemariam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hailemariam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hailemariam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hailemariam has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hailemariam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hailemariam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hailemariam.
