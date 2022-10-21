Overview of Dr. Yari Campbell, MD

Dr. Yari Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Crestwood Medical Group - Jones Valley in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.