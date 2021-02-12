Overview

Dr. Yaron Elad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elad works at Cedars Sinai Madical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.