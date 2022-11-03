Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD
Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Moshel works at
Dr. Moshel's Office Locations
-
1
Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 993-7322Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 993-7322MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moshel?
He was very nice and thorough but I did not appreciate waiting ONE hour with no one coming in to let us know what was going on. My time is just as valuable as the doctor and this was inexcusable. Very poor office procedure.
About Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1013111830
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center|NYU Med Ctr NYU Hosp
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center|NYU-NYU Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moshel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moshel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moshel works at
Dr. Moshel has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Chiari's Deformity and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moshel speaks Hebrew.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.