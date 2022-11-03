See All Neurosurgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD

Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Moshel works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Chiari's Deformity and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Moshel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlook Medical Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 993-7322
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 993-7322
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Meningiomas
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasoalveolar Molding Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moshel?

    Nov 03, 2022
    He was very nice and thorough but I did not appreciate waiting ONE hour with no one coming in to let us know what was going on. My time is just as valuable as the doctor and this was inexcusable. Very poor office procedure.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moshel to family and friends

    Dr. Moshel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moshel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD.

    About Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013111830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center|NYU Med Ctr NYU Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center|NYU-NYU Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moshel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moshel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moshel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moshel has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Chiari's Deformity and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moshel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Moshel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moshel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moshel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moshel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.