Dr. Yaron Moshel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Moshel works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Chiari's Deformity and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.