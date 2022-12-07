See All Podiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Yaron Raducanu, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
Overview of Dr. Yaron Raducanu, DPM

Dr. Yaron Raducanu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Eastern Virginia Medical School

Dr. Raducanu works at Foot Health Centers, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raducanu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Health Centers, P.A.
    52 Berlin Rd Ste 5000, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Raducanu for years and loved him. He was always kind and courteous, and took great care of me. I was told he left the area, and isn't working in the Cherry Hill area anymore. I wish him well and hope he is still practicing. If he reads this, he'll be missed. He was greatly appreciated.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Yaron Raducanu, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1134117625
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Dr. Raducanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raducanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

