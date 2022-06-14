See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    6889 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-1200
  2. 2
    Nevada Behavioral Solutions
    1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 103, Elko, NV 89801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 340-0712
  3. 3
    Ron Zedek MD PC DBA Nevada Behavioral Solutions - Pahrump
    1210 E Basin Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 727-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ron Zedek MD PC DBA Nevada Behavioral Solutions - North Las Vegas
    4130 N Martin L King Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 802-5757
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zedek?

    Jun 14, 2022
    My daughter has been struggling since she was 2 years old with anger and misbehavior, dr ron zedek has helped answer so many prayers of mine for so many years and this experience has totally changed our lives! Thank you so much!!
    Payge Meisner — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zedek to family and friends

    Dr. Zedek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zedek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD.

    About Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801092002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zedek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zedek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Zedek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zedek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zedek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zedek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yaron Zedek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.