Dr. Yaroslav Gofnung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaroslav Gofnung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Gofnung works at
Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care26585 Agoura Rd Ste 310, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 880-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gofnung is very knowledgeable, thorough and extremely patient.
About Dr. Yaroslav Gofnung, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1740224021
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gofnung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gofnung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gofnung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gofnung works at
Dr. Gofnung has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gofnung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gofnung speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gofnung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofnung.
